Indigenous Peoples Day recognized by the U.S. government

Indigenous peoples day has been recognized by the U.S. government (graphic from UW-Madison office of Diversity, equity, and inclusion)

“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today. I encourage everyone to celebrate and recognize the many Indigenous communities and cultures that make up our great country,” Biden said in an address to the white house.

Oct. 8 President Joe Biden declared that Oct. 11 will be Indigenous Peoples’ Day in a message from The White House.

Before Biden’s address, only 14 states recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a national holiday: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was originally proposed in 1977 during a United Nations conference after community members expressed experiencing discrimination. After being first implemented in 1992 in Berkley, California, Indigenous Peoples’ Day has continued to spread in recognition.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has also been previously entitled “Columbus Day” after Christopher Columbus.

The Harvard Gazette writes, “for Native people in the U.S., Columbus Day represents a celebration of genocide and dispossession.”

Siobhan Marks, communications and marketing director of Indian Community School, also goes by her Anishinaabe name Zeegwun Noodenese and said, “given who Christopher Columbus was and the inhumane and barbaric atrocities that he inflicted on Indigenous people, which also set a trajectory of continued abuse for centuries; it’s unthinkable that anyone who understands the truth of what happened, would celebrate his name or his memory.”

Now, Indigenous Peoples’ Day focuses on recognizing Native American history and celebrating their culture.

Marks/ Zeegwun Noodenese, said celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day is especially important for Native American youths to understand what it’s like to be acknowledged in a “society that barely notices them most days of the year.”

“It’s also important to celebrate what 10-year-old ICS students achieved in 2016 when they set into motion a way in which all children in schools throughout Wisconsin can learn about the truth about Christopher Columbus and have a more accurate understanding of our nation’s history,” Marks/ Zeegwun Noodense said in an email.

Will Egan Waukau, president of the Marquette Native American Student Association and senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said Indigenous Peoples’ Day is meaningful to honor the history and cultures of all Indigenous people.

“I consider Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be a symbol of perseverance. Our people have such a deep and rich history that I am proud to be a part of. Now that this day has been designated a national holiday, it solidifies our past, present, and future contributions in perpetuity,” Egan Waukau said in an email.

Egan Waukau said he is happy with Marquette’s efforts in increasing their actions to cultivate a more inclusive environment — especially with their recent Land and Water acknowledgement.

The Land and Water acknowledgement establishes Marquette University recognizing Native American’s long history of living on the land and water where Marquette is currently located.

President Michael Lovell said, “we are mindful that our campus and Milwaukee are the homelands and waters of the Menominee, Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk, Fox, Mascouten, Sauk and Ojibwe nations, who have known these lands and waters as relatives for millennia and whose descendants alongside many other tribal nation members remain our hosts.”

“To me, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is about hope for truth, reconciliation and healing for all people who are just becoming aware of the truth and accurate history of our country’s unsettling practices,” Marks/Zeegwun Noodense said in an email.

Marks/Zeegwun Noodense said schools used to be places of oppression and abuse — which can be seen as Native American children’s remains have continued to be discovered at boarding school locations; however, she said that Indian Community School represents a different message.

“We teach, honor and celebrate Indigenous languages, cultures and ways of being 365 days a year. To us, every day is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. But that said, we do make a big deal about the second Monday each October, to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our students,” Marks/Zeegwun Noodense said in an email.

This story was written by Julia Abuzzahab. She can be reached at julianna.abuzzahab@marquette.edu