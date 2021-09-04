Luke Bryan’s Summerfest performance leaves fans wishing they could ‘Play It Again’

Pictured is Luke Bryan performing at the CMA Festival in 2013.

Since his first hit song “All My Friends Say” in 2017, Luke Bryan has been the face of country music.

Despite some saying the pinnacle of his career is behind him, Bryan’s most recent album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart immediately after its announcement. His most recent single, “Songs You Never Heard,” peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Charts.

The country music artist backs up his title as the “King of Country Music” Sept. 2 when he put on a performance of a lifetime on the first day of Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest music festival.

Musician Dylan Scott set the night for Bryan as the opening act.

Scott prepared the American Family Insurance Amphitheater for a rowdy night by belting Jon Bon Jovi’s “Living On A Prayer.” The classic hit boosted morale and excitement for what everyone had been waiting for all night: Bryan himself.

Bryan strutted out through a dark curtain, guns blazing, beginning with “That’s My Kind of Night” and did not slow down for 21 songs.

Before performing his famous “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” Bryan asked the screaming crowd if he could take a shot of tequila. He did just that, making everyone cheer in admiration of his charismatic engagement.

To see and feel the power of thousands of people stomping their feet to the rhythm of “Kick The Dust Up” was a sight to witness. In fact, it is a moving and quite telling testament to Bryan’s ability to unite a mass of strangers through the beauty of his music.

Halfway through “One Margarita,” Summerfest’s Big Bang Fireworks shot off and left the dancing congregation in simultaneous awe and howling excitement.

This speaks to the fact that the night had no dull moment, no moment where the crowd took their eyes off the stage.

Toward the end of the night, Bryan raised all spirits with his interlude mash-up of “Jump Around” by House of Pain and “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, which masterfully faded into Bryan’s own “Country Girl.”

After a few minutes of a dark stage, Bryan shook the stands with his encore “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” a song that surely encompassed the mood of everyone in the crowd.

The only complaint from fans was the lack of Bryan’s heartfelt jam “Most People Are Good,” but with so many fan-favorite songs, it’s impossible to hit them all in one night.

Thursday night’s performance from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year alongside Lake Michigan was more than just a remarkable performance.

It was a symbol of the significance live music has on uniting people, especially after a year of isolation.

Rest assured, the “King of Country” still reigns.

This article was written by Clare Lindstrom. She can be reached at clare.lindstrom@marquette.edu.