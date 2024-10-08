bôa performs at Thalia Hall during their sold out North American tour

Photo by Shannyn Donohue Marquette Radio was invited to attend the show Sept. 20.

London-based alternative rock band bôa just finished their sold out North American tour, joined by openers Sea Lemon in Portland and Seattle and Rocket at the rest of their dates. Marquette Radio was invited to attend their show at the historic Thalia Hall in Chicago on Sept. 20.

Originally formed in 1993 as a funk band, bôa currently consists of vocalist/guitarist Jasmine Rodgers, bassist Alex Caird and drummer/pianist Lee Sullivan. They are accompanied by a traveling band for their tours in North America, Europe and Australia in the upcoming months, with several of their venues upgraded or extra dates added to accommodate their widespread fanbase.

During the Covid quarantine, younger generations rediscovered the 1998 cyber thriller anime “Serial Experiments Lain,” which deals with themes of isolation and loneliness that the viewers found highly relatable in such an unprecedented time. Thus, bôa hit a resurgence, as their single “Duvet” is featured as the opening theme for the anime, and the song gained widespread popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram due to its unique and melancholy sound.

Even though the band had not performed together for nearly two decades, a tour was a natural progression for them given the high demand for a reunion. Read more about the band’s revival in their interview with Variety.

Bôa opened with their song “Deeply,” a rhythmic and energetic rock song from their Japan-exclusive first studio album, originally titled “The Race of a Thousand Camels.” After changing labels in 2001, the album was retitled “Twilight” and released worldwide. Their performance was electric and authentic, with Rodgers’ soulful and powerful vocals as the focal point.

In anticipation of their first album since 2005, the band performed an unreleased song called “Strange Few,” which honors their funk roots with an unusual time signature during the chorus, while staying true to their current alternative rock sound.

The song tells a story of coming to terms with being a social outcast and finding pride in who you are, which seems to resonate deeply with their primarily young audience as they find their way in life. They also performed three singles from their upcoming album: “Beautiful & Broken,” fan favorite “Walk With Me” and the title track “Whiplash.” The full album, including “Strange Few,” will be released on Oct. 18.

Throughout the show, Rodgers made a consistent effort to engage with the audience, acknowledging especially energetic dancers and loud singers in the crowd. She even stopped the show midway to introduce each band member for a round of applause, and the band insisted on a round of applause for her as well.

The band’s synergy during and between performances was a breath of fresh air, and their passion for their work was very evident in their musical talent and skill. Being in the crowd for such brilliant and accomplished artists who regard each other highly was an exceptional experience.

To wrap up their pre-encore performance, they played their song “Fool,” written by Rodgers about the childhood of her and her brother and former bandmate, Steve Rodgers. The song is representative of bôa’s meaningful and emotionally provocative discography, as it details the identity and racial struggle the siblings faced while growing up in London as racially mixed children of an English father and Japanese mother. It also highlights Rodgers’ powerhouse vocals and the band’s melodic songwriting.

After the show, the band made their way to the merchandise table to sign posters, CDs and records and connect with the audience. They were incredibly kind, down to earth and humble when interacting with fans, always expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received in the last few years.

