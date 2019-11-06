BREAKING: Roeders steps down as women’s head soccer coach

Markus Roeders has been head coach of the Marquette women's soccer team for 24 seasons. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Markus Roeders has been head coach of the Marquette women's soccer team for 24 seasons. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Women’s soccer head coach Markus Roeders stepped down after 24 years, vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Roeder’s departure comes after the only two losing seasons in his career. The Golden Eagles went a combined 10-22-4 (5-10-3 BIG EAST) and missed the playoffs during that stretch.

“I would like to thank Markus for his years of valued service, not only the department but the University as a whole,” Scholl said in the statement. “He led the team to an extended period of success on the field and in the classroom during his tenure and we appreciate all the program has accomplished under his direction.”

Roeders joined Marquette in 1996 as the program’s third head coach when the program was still a part of the Conference-USA. He is the longest-tenured coach in program history and posted an overall record of 325-148-51 over 24 seasons. He also was a six-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year.

The University of North Carolina-Asheville graduate coached 128 all-conference, 67 all-region and 12 All-America selections players. His teams have won 10 regular-season conference titles, including five consecutive BIG EAST regular-season crowns from 2009-’13 and four tournament championships, including back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Assistant coaches Ashley Bares and Nick Vorberg still remain on the coaching staff, athletics spokesperson Mike Wittliff said.

“Marquette will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach,” the statement said.