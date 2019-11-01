Women’s soccer eliminated from postseason play for second straight season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For the second straight season, Marquette women’s soccer will be watching the BIG EAST Championship from home after falling 4-0 to DePaul Friday afternoon.

Marquette’s first-half offensive struggles continued in the inclement weather.

Both teams struggled in the first 15 minutes to get a shot.

In the 22nd minute, junior forward Morgan Turner had a one-on-one opportunity against Marquette senior defender Emily Hess. Turner fired center from the top of the 18-yard mark and tipped it off the hands of Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry and into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, Marquette freshman defender Josie Kelderman picked up a foul in the box, leading to a DePaul penalty kick by Avery Hay, which got past Henry.

For the third straight game, Marquette trailed its opponent at halftime, and its second-half performance wasn’t much different.

In the 62nd minute, Henry came out of the box to play the ball from junior midfielder Mikaela Hoard and saved it. The ball rolled toward the net, but Hess came up with a clear at the goalmouth to keep the score at 1-0.

Turner got her second goal of the match three minutes later on a pass from sophomore midfielder Brooke Weitzel.

DePaul did not stop there.

With 13 seconds left in the game, junior forward Jade Erikson-Russo was fighting a one-on-one battle with Marquette redshirt junior midfielder Erin Johnston on the left side of the pitch and kicked one past the falling legs of Henry.

DePaul outshot Marquette 19-6 Friday afternoon. Opponents outshot the Golden Eagles 282-191 this season.

Henry finished with a match-high seven saves.

For the second time in head coach Markus Roeders’ 24 seasons at Marquette, the Golden Eagles (6-11-1, 3-5-1 BIG EAST) will end with a losing overall and BIG EAST record.