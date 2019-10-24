Marquette falls to Xavier 2-1 despite Monticello goal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a cold fall night at Valley Fields, Marquette’s offensive production and three-game winning streak were frozen, losing 2-1 to Xavier Thursday night.

“Disappointed result with the outcome of the game,” head coach Markus Roeders said. “We didn’t really play a full 90-minute game, and anytime you don’t do that, you can’t expect to win. … “We need to recover and reset quickly for Sunday’s game.”

The Musketeers started the match with a purpose.

In the fifth minute, a Marquette foul in the box led to a Xavier scoring opportunity. Midfielder Grace Bahr got the penalty kick past Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry.

Two minutes later, in the seventh minute, Bahr was back at it, this time on the assist. Her corner kick found Molly McLaughlin, who scored Xavier’s second goal.

“A little disappointing. We started off a little slow by being down two goals in the first seven minutes. Rest of the game, we were playing catch up which was really hard,” junior midfielder Maddie Monticello said. “ I think we played with a lot of fight and effort.”

In the 24th minute, senior defender Emily Hess sent a corner to the opposite corner where junior midfielder Kylie Sprecher was standing.

Sprecher took a touch, volleyed the ball and sent it into the box, where Monticello headed it past the jumping arms of Xavier senior goalkeeper Toni Bizzarro.

It was Monticello’s first collegiate career goal. She attributed it to the change in formation and guidance from assistant coach Nick Vorberg.

“That was the first time I was in the box on those (corner kicks),” Monticello said. “Nick (Vorberg) has always said get the ball back in and turn to face i,t and that is what we have been practicing in the past two weeks. So that’s exciting since that is what we have been practicing.”

The Golden Eagles headed into halftime with just one shot, which came from Monticello.

Marquette could not overcome the one-goal deficit in the second half despite six shots.

“It was very difficult. They were very compact. Very talented team possession-wise, defending so it was about taking advantage of the little moments,” Monticello said.

Roeders said it was a matter of capitalizing on opportunities.

“They (Xavier) defensively haven’t given up a lot throughout the season, “Roeders said. “At the end of the day, it isn’t so much about the shots but about making shot with the opportunities you are given.”

Xavier outshot Marquette 11-7 Thursday night. Opponents have outshot the Golden Eagles 246-178 this season.

It marked the final regular-season home match for six graduating seniors: Henry, Hess, Bri Jaeger, Erin Johnston, Natalie Yass and Mary Kate Simon.

“It is bittersweet. They have left their mark on so many of us throughout the years,” Roeders said.“ They are apart of Marquette, the Marquette family, and our program. Think in different ways, you can’t thank them enough.”

Henry finished with a game-high five saves.

The Golden Eagles now move into a three-way tie for fourth place with Providence and Villanova. The top seven teams are within five points of each other in the conference standings. Roeders said he does not believe there is any pressure on his team heading into the final two regular-season games.

“Pressure, I don’t think there is pressure,” Roeders said. “We are just trying to play soccer and successful soccer. Right now, we have a spot that clinches us for the conference tournament and needs to keep working.”

Marquette (6-9-1, 3-3-1 BIG EAST) will head on the road to face the Butler Bulldogs Sunday at 1 p.m. The Golden Eagles will then finish the regular season at DePaul Oct. 31.

“It comes down to every minute of the game,” Monticello said. “We have two games to prove ourselves and we are still in it. It is exciting to go into the next two games knowing if we win these next two, we are in it.”