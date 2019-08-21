SEASON PREVIEW: Women’s soccer remains optimistic in 2019 despite underwhelming 2018 season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Looking back at Marquette women’s soccer 4-11-3 season in 2018, it might seem like a 2019 NCAA Championships berth is out of reach.

However, that is not the mentality the squad is carrying into its 2019 season.

“Last year is last year,” head coach Markus Roeders said. “(We’ve) had a really good start to the first almost two weeks now, and I’m just really looking forward to this group now ultimately moving into the season.”

Roeders is expecting the addition of nine freshmen along with the healthiness of returners who suffered from injury last season will leave the door open to a fresh start for the team.

“We’ve analyzed all our goals and completely changed methods in what we do, and I think the difference in this team this year is that we are all rallying around each other instead of just focusing on a couple of people,” senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry said. “It’s a team effort for sure this year, and it’s really awesome.”

The team lost seven seniors, including Carrie Madden, who started 48 games in the last three seasons and earned a spot on the 2017 All-BIG EAST First Team. Roeders said there is still plenty of learning going on, and the freshmen need a chance to learn on the fly.

“(The freshmen) immediately brought a level of intensity that we didn’t really feel like we’ve had in a while,” Henry said. “They are elevating us so much, and I think they’re a big reason why we’re so excited to go into the season.”

The nonconference schedule starts with road games at Colorado State University Aug. 22 and Ball State University Aug. 25. Other key games before BIG EAST play include road games at Wisconsin, Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

MU will face Georgetown in its BIG EAST opener Sept. 29. The Hoyas have won three consecutive BIG EAST championships and were unanimously picked in the 2019 BIG EAST Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll to win the conference title. Roeders said everyone wants to knock Georgetown off its pedestal.

Marquette is ranked eighth out of 10 teams in the preseason coaches’ poll, but that doesn’t discourage Henry.

“We’re winning the BIG EAST Championship, no doubt about it,” Henry said. “That’s what we’re doing, that’s my goal.”

Forwards

Despite the losses of Carrie Madden and Jamie Kutey, Marquette will have three experienced returners on the offensive third of the field: junior Kylie Sprecher, redshirt junior Abby Hess and sophomore Alyssa Bombacino.

Bombacino picked up All-BIG EAST Freshman Team honors last year and had a team-high three goals last year.

“(The returners) make movements, they make runs, they have awesome touches,” senior defender Emily Hess said. “They’re a huge part of our offense.”

Graduate student Natalie Yass also joins the offense. The transfer from Northern Illinois immediately supplied a spark to Marquette’s offense after scoring two goals during an exhibition against University of Regina Aug. 14.

Midfielders

Sophomore Katrina Wetherell returns to the midfield after being named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team and BIG EAST All-Freshman Team last season. Wetherell was the first Marquette freshman to earn All-BIG EAST First or Second Team honors.

“(Wetherell) had a very good first year,” Roeders said. “That freshman year has now gone past, and she has come back with a different energy level, better understanding, a little bit more all around composure and being able to pull the strings.”

Three crucial returners join Wetherell in the midfield: junior Maddie Monticello, redshirt junior Erin Johnston and sophomore Madison Burrier.

“Some of them could literally slide into two or three different positions,” Roeders said. “It’s really going to be, like, who on the day can step up or who in the moment of time is able to give us the most.”

Roeders said freshmen Josie Kelderman and Alex Campana have quickly adjusted to the team as well, providing control and versatility in the center third of the field.



Defenders/Goalkeepers

The most experience comes from the defensive third where two veteran players anchor down the back line: graduate student Bri Jaeger starting at center back and senior Emily Hess at left back.

“From us, it can transfer over to the rest of the back and in front of us,” Hess said. “(We know) what we want to get done and who needs to mark up where.”

Redshirt junior Maura Weaver, redshirt junior Mary Kate Simon, sophomore Madeline Warren, redshirt freshman Bonnie Lacey and freshman Addie Shock are all expected to see time in the outside back positions as well.

Henry will start in goal for her fourth consecutive season with the Golden Eagles. She has started all 61 matches in her time at Marquette, was a unanimous All-BIG EAST Freshman Team honoree and has been a three-time BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week.