Alyssa Bombacino’s big day leads Marquette in 5-0 win

Marquette women’s soccer’s three-game winning streak against the Seton Hall Pirates continued Sunday, as the Golden Eagles won 5-0 in South Orange, New Jersey.

Unlike the winning streak, Marquette’s first-half woes from its last three games did not continue Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles started out with some fire and purpose, scoring in the ninth minute on a goal from sophomore midfielder Alyssa Bombacino. Junior forward Kylie Sprecher had the assist.

Eleven minutes later, sophomore midfielder Katrina Wetherell got a shot past Seton Hall senior goalkeeper Jackie Robinson to expand the lead.

Bombacino scored again in the 21st minute on a give-and-go with Wetherell.

The goals from Wetherell and Bombacino gave MU a lead at halftime for the second time this season. It was the first time this season head coach Markus Roeders’ squad scored three goals in one half.

The second half was no different for Marquette’s attack.

Thirty seconds into the half, freshman forward Alex Campana fired a shot on net, but Seton Hall freshman goalkeeper Blair Currie saved it. Currie replaced Robinson in net to start the second half.

Bombacino did not stop after two goals in one half, scoring again in the 51st minute to complete the hat trick.

With one minute left in the second half, redshirt junior forward Abby Hess got one past Currie to join the scoring party. Sophomore midfielder Macey Shock had the assist.

It was Hess’ first goal of the season.

Sophomore Madison Burrier earned her first start of the season at the center back position. Burrier’s addition to the starting lineup marked the 10th different starting lineup Roeders has used this season.

Marquette outnumbered Seton Hall in virtually every statistic, including outshooting the Pirates 15-6.

All six of Seton Hall’s shots came in the first half. Henry finished with two saves in the shutout.

MU now moves to 8-1-1 against Seton Hall since joining the BIG EAST in 2005.

With the win Sunday against Seton Hall and Friday at St. John’s, the Golden Eagles gained six points in the BIG EAST standings and moved to a tie for fifth place in the conference.

Marquette (5-8-1, 2-2-1 BIG EAST) will return to Valley Fields to take on the Villanova Wildcats next Sunday at 1 p.m.