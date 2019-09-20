Women’s soccer drops another overtime game despite Macey Shock’s first career goal

Macey Shock scored her first goal of the season Friday evening against Northern Illinois.

Marquette women’s soccer’s hopes of breaking its three-game losing streak will have to wait another two days following a 2-1 loss to Northern Illinois University in double overtime Friday night.

As it has been for almost the entire season, the Golden Eagles back line held their ground, not letting the Huskies through them until the 76th minute. Then NIU junior forward Haley Hoppe got past Henry to put the Huskies on the board first.

With just four minutes left in regulation, the Golden Eagles took out defensive players Madison Burrier and Abby Shock and brought back in offensive players Campana and Yass for one last push on the NIU defense.

After drawing a foul from just outside the 18-yard mark, sophomore midfielder Katrina Wetherell took a free kick, but Huskies junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally saved it.

Then sophomore Macey Shock pushed through a cluster of Huskies defenders to connect on Donnally’s deflection to tie the game at 1-1.

“We were attacking and able to get a good shot there from Katrina. I was just there at the right time,” Shock said.

It was Marquette’s fourth goal through eight games this season.

In the 102nd minute on a breakaway up the middle, NIU junior midfielder Madison Kaufmann received a pass from teammate Isabella Sabo and kicked it past Henry for the game-winning goal.

“I think our team came out and had a good mindset but we just need to continue to do that throughout the whole game. It has been seen throughout the year so we just need to keep pushing and attacking to get results we want,” Shock said.

The team was without three of its starters for the first half. Senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry, senior defender Emily Hess and redshirt junior forward Abby Hess did not check in until the second half for an undisclosed reason. Sophomore midfielder Alyssa Bombacino, freshman goalkeeper Mel McNamara, and sophomore defender Madeline Warren all earned their first starts in blue and gold as a result.

Freshman midfielder Alex Campana, redshirt freshman defender Bonnie Lacey and graduate student midfielder Natalie Yass all rounded out the new starters to tonight’s lineup. This is the eighth different lineup head coach Markus Roeders has gone with this season.

This is the second time in one week Marquette went into double overtime and lost. It’s also the third overtime loss of the season. The team’s only overtime win came September 1 when Kylie Sprecher scored a golden goal against Michigan.

The Golden Eagles had many opportunities to score Friday but could not convert. The 17-13 advantage in shots was the first time Marquette outshot its opponent this season.

McNamara collected two saves while Henry collected three saves on the night.

Roeders and assistant coaches Ashley Bares and Nick Vorberg declined to comment following the loss.

Marquette (2-6) will return to Valley Fields to take on the Colorado State University Rams Sunday at 1 p.m. CSU already beat MU this season 2-0 in their season opener out in Colorado.