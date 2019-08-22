Marquette falls to Colorado State 2-0 in 2019 season opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette’s quest to rebound from a 4-11-3 record in 2018 hit a setback Thursday night, losing on the road to Colorado State 2-0.

Each team had losing records in 2018, and Colorado State has won 13 games in the last three seasons, but the Rams demonstrated a quick start to the first match of 2019.

Marquette had a few offensive surges, yet the Rams kept possession and controlled the pace for most of the game. By halftime, CSU already had an 18-7 shot advantage.

MU senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry finished the game with 10 saves on 18 Rams shots.

CSU senior midfielder Caeley Lordemann scored the only goals of the night. The 5-foot-7 midfielder earned her first goal in the first 10 minutes. Her second goal was off a corner kick to start the second half.

Marquette’s lineup included three fresh faces to accompany the list of returners. Graduate transfer Natalie Yass and freshman Josie Kelderman contributed to the midfield while freshman Addie Shock helped lock down the defense.

Yass managed three shots, yet nothing could get past CSU’s goalkeeper Gabi McDonald.

Marquette will seek to capture its first win in another road game against the Ball State University Cardinals this Sunday at noon Central Time.