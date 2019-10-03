Marquette falls to Providence in fifth overtime match of 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After dropping its BIG EAST opener last Sunday, Marquette women’s soccer entered the night in hopes of finding its first BIG EAST win and goal.

The Golden Eagles scored their first goal, but they will have to wait another day for their first BIG EAST win as they fell 2-1 in double overtime to Providence Thursday night.

“Disappointing result. It was going to be a close game,” head coach Markus Roeders said. “It came down to a couple of bounces here and there. I was proud of how we got back into the game after giving up that goal right before halftime. If you look at the stats sheet, everything was even besides the score. It is a disappointing game for our team.”

With one minute left in the first half, Providence made one last push looking for the match’s first goal. Kelsie Cummings received a pass from up top, took two touches and made a move to get around Marquette redshirt freshman defender Bonnie Lacey.

Cummings got just enough air on the ball to put it past MU senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry’s jumping hands to put Providence up 1-0.

In the 80th minute, freshman forward Alex Campana was able to get her foot on a header from sophomore midfielder Alyssa Bombacino to tie the game at 1-1. It was Campana’s first collegiate goal.

“I saw Emily looking for the long ball and saw (Alyssa) Bomba (Bombacino) coming up, so I was hoping she would flick it off her head,” Campana said. “I was just busting to get there and get something on it to get it in the goal.”

Ninety minutes was not enough to decide the winner of this game. Marquette went into its fifth overtime game of the season but only had a 1-3 record in overtime coming into Thursday.

In the 106th minute, sophomore forward Elayna Grillakis took a shot inside the box, which Henry saved. However, Grillakis sent the deflection into the net for a Friars win.

The Golden Eagles and Friars each finished with 12 shots. This is the first time this season MU was even with its opponent in total shots.

Roeders went with his ninth different starting lineup of the season. Freshman Addie Shock, who has started all but one game coming into Thursday, did not play at all in the loss. Graduate student Natalie Yass earned her fourth straight start. Yass led the team with four shots on the night, with two on the net.

Henry finished with two saves while giving up two goals.

Marquette (3-8, 0-2 BIG EAST) will return to Valley Fields to take on the Creighton Bluejays Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Quick turnaround (for Sunday). Got to get our legs back,” Roeders said. “We just need to keep working, believing, developing the mindset of another chance there, goal there.”