Wire Weekly: Nov. 5

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wire Weekly gives you a summary of the week’s top stories.

Here’s what you need to know for this week.

The provost search continues, how the newest cafe around campus makes their bubble tea, and what the university is doing to prepare for a potential contested convention in this summer’s Democratic National Convention.