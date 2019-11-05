Wire Weekly: Nov. 5
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Wire Weekly gives you a summary of the week’s top stories.
Here’s what you need to know for this week.
The provost search continues, how the newest cafe around campus makes their bubble tea, and what the university is doing to prepare for a potential contested convention in this summer’s Democratic National Convention.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.