More than 85% of Marquette students have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Marquette University announced June 7 its requirement for all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since then, recent data shows that more than 85% of Marquette students enrolled in fall classes have submitted proof of vaccination. That number is scientifically accepted as allowing herd immunity among students.

The deadline to submit proof of vaccination was Aug. 1. Students who have not submitted proof of vaccination will receive a personal phone call within the next week to ensure their compliance with the policy.

Students can still upload their proof of vaccination through the MU medical clinic’s website. Students who choose not to receive the vaccine must request an exemption for religious, medical or personal conviction. A physician’s signature is required for a medical exemption.

Even if an exemption is granted, unvaccinated students must be tested regularly for COVID-19 on campus. They will also be required to complete a daily COVID Cheq.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu