Norovirus found in Straz Tower

Students are encouraged to contact the Marquette Medical Clinic if they develop any symptoms of norovirus.

Last Friday, Feb. 12, a number of students in Straz Tower reported illness. Following test results, The Milwaukee Health Department then confirmed the illness to be norovirus, a highly contagious stomach virus that can result in diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

The Milwaukee Health Department worked with Marquette Dining Services to investigate all dining and food preparation areas. After investigation, all areas were deemed to be free of contamination.

An email was sent to Straz Tower residents Feb. 18 confirming the results of the Milwaukee Health Department’s tests.

While there is no specific treatment for norovirus, Marquette is recommending that any students who experience symptoms contact the Marquette University Medical Clinic. Those infected with norovirus usually recover on their own within 2-3 days.

Straz Tower common areas such as lounges, elevators, stairwells, the laundry room and other high-touch areas were all disinfected and sanitized by facilities services. In addition, disinfectant wipes will be dropped off outside of every dorm room to help students disinfect the areas inside their rooms.

The Marquette Medical Clinic recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, as alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not very effective against norovirus. They also recommend that students stay in their rooms if they are sick and avoid contact with others.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu