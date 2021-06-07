Marquette to require all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for 2021-22 academic year

The #VaxUpMarquette campaign encourages students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Marquette University is now requiring all students- undergraduates, graduates and professionals that will be on campus going to classes throughout the 2020-21 year be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before August 1.

The university consulted with many health experts about this decision, and it was ultimately approved by Marquette’s COVID-19 response team, University Academic Senate Executive Committee, Staff Senate, Marquette University Student Government Executive Board and the Graduate Student Organization.

President Lovell sent out a statement this morning explaining why Marquette made this decision.

“A vaccinated student population will allow us to provide you with a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let you interact more freely across campus.”

Lovell also mentioned how the scientific evidence for the COVID-19 vaccine conveys how they are not only safe, but also effective against reducing transmission of COVID-19.

Once vaccinated, students will need to provide proof of their vaccination to the MU Patient Portal by uploading their vaccination card to the site.

Students are able to request exemption from needing the COVID-19 vaccine for medical, religious or personal preference reasons as students can do for other required vaccinations at the university. If granted exemption, those students must go through surveillance testing for COVID-19.

This story was written by Julia Abuzzahab. She can be reached at julia.abuzzahab@marquette.edu.