Marquette responds to new Milwaukee Health Department indoor mask guidelines

This morning, Marquette University announced in a press release that beginning August 2, students will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask when they are indoors with people outside of their household, regardless of their vaccination status.

Masks will remain required in campus health care settings and in all forms of public transportation, including Marquette LIMOs.

Marquette recommends that anyone who encounters COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, self-isolate and get tested regardless of their vaccination status.

Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 14 days if they encounter someone who tested positive for COVID-19; however, those who are vaccinated and come into close contact with a positive individual do not have to quarantine, but they are advised to check for symptoms following 14 days. Those with a positive COVID-19 test are recommended to complete a voluntary disclosure form to assist in contact tracing.

Marquette University will maintain monitoring the Milwaukee Health Department’s guidance in relation to COVID-19 relief. Additional information is posted on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

This story was written by Julia Abuzzahab. She can be reached at julianna.abuzzahab@marquette.edu