Alumna Mary-Ann Bendel on career, journalism

Mary-Ann Bendel graduated from Marquette University in 1957, but as woman in news media in the 1950s, it was not until 1964 that she got her first job as a radio producer. Ever since then, Bendel has been a trailblazer in print and broadcast journalism. She has interviewed everybody from Lucille Ball to the Dalai Lama. Marquette Radio had the chance to sit down with Bendel and talk about her exciting career.