Congresswoman Gwen Moore comes to speak at Marquette

On Jan. 22 in Cudahy Hall, Democrat and Marquette alumna Gwen Moore, Congresswoman of Wisconsin’s fourth Congressional District, started the night by calling on each person and asking them to introduce themselves. She said she insists on doing this because she doesn’t see her voters as just voters, she sees them as family.

After the introductions, Moore spoke on the unique problems that modern university students tend to face. Moore said she feels that college debt along with education disparities are among some of the most pressing problems in America, and she spent much of the night talking about them.

“Your zip code truly does define the kinds of educational opportunities that you are going to have,” Moore said.

Moore also spoke about the 53206 zip code which is found primarily in Milwaukee County, the zip code said to incarcerate the highest percentage of black men in the United States, saying that neighborhoods like these are examples of areas that see a significant lack of opportunity in education.

“Living in 53206 should not predetermine the kind of educational opportunity that you have,” Moore said.

During the event, Moore also spoke on topics such as sex trafficking, segregation, and capitalism in Milwaukee. In addition, Moore expressed a deep appreciation for her Marquette education.

“The educational opportunities I got here at Marquette really made me competitive with every other middle-class person in America,” Moore said.

Mariah Henderson, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, helped put on the event and spoke on the importance of having Congresswoman Moore speak at Marquette.

“I believe hosting an MU and (Educational Opportunity Program) alumni, especially a minority, is especially important on this campus. Hosting Gwen Moore allowed a nostalgic representation for those who are walking her path right now,” Henderson said in an email.

Henderson spoke on the effectiveness of Moore’s time in office and said that when assessing Moore’s work one must look at what and who they are working with. Henderson said she believes Gwen Moore, does a great job as a representative from Marquette and Milwaukee.

“She steps her foot in the doors many people will not and continues to contribute to the places that helped birth her success,” Henderson said in an email.

Henderson also said that Moore’s representation of Marquette and Milwaukee is important for those hoping to succeed in any professional career; especially for those who come from similar backgrounds.

“Her coming back and planting the seed to students sitting in seats she once was, allowed everyone to see what hard work does. And, it does pay off,” Henderson said in an email.

Biluge Ntabala, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences at Marquette, played a major role in orchestrating the event saying that she spoke with Congresswoman Moore when she was a keynote speaker during the NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner in 2019, where she expressed her love for Marquette and the EOP program.

“After the dinner, I decided to email her assistant to see if she will be willing to come to Marquette and share her experiences with school and her career,” Ntabala said in an email.

Ntabala said she feels Congresswomen Moore represents a community that has been told no so many times, a community, however, that when given the opportunity and space can find success. Ntabala also exclaimed that Congresswomen Moore was a powerful woman and served as a role model for so many.

Finally, when asked about the efficacy of Congresswomen Moore’s answers to the questions at the event Ntabala insisted that she did a good job.

“During the event Congresswomen answered all the questions with dignity. I cannot thank her enough for being an inspiration. I’m grateful for her work and what she has done for the people,” Ntabala said.

This story was written by Beck Salgado. He can be reached at beck.salgado@marquette.edu.