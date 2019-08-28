Nine games to watch during the 2019 fall sports season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With Marquette volleyball coming off a Sweet 16 run, men’s soccer coming off a BIG EAST Championship appearance and women’s soccer rebuilding, here are nine fall sports games to keep an eye on:

Sept. 5: Women’s volleyball at No. 5 Wisconsin (Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m. CST)

Wisconsin comes into the season ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll. A win in Madison would be crucial for the Golden Eagles’ NCAA seeding. However, Marquette has never won on the road against Wisconsin, and the Badgers swept the Golden Eagles (25-23, 25-14, 25-15) at the Al McGuire Center last season.

Sept. 15: Women’s soccer at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (7 p.m. CST)

The last five matchups in the crosstown rivalry have been decided by one goal or less, which includes ties in 2015 and 2016. Following challenging road games at Wisconsin and Minnesota and a home game against Michigan, the UWM game will also provide Marquette a winnable game during a difficult stretch of the schedule.

Sept. 17: Men’s soccer at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (7 p.m. CST)

The Milwaukee Cup will be at stake when Marquette goes into enemy territory to face University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles desire to switch roles from last year, as UWM took down Marquette at Valley Fields 2-1. Last season, the loss to UWM sparked a winless four-game stretch lasting almost a month.

Sept. 24: Men’s soccer at Wisconsin (7 p.m. CST)

Last season, the Golden Eagles lost at home to the Badgers during their winless streak. Almost everyone who played in the game last year will have a chance at revenge against Wisconsin. Of the 15 MU players who played in last year’s game, 11 are still on the roster.

Sept. 29: Women’s soccer at Georgetown (Noon CST)

Marquette will not have an easy start to the BIG EAST schedule, opening against conference-favorite Georgetown. The Hoyas have taken the last five contests against MU, but the Golden Eagles forced double overtime in 2018 at Valley Fields.

Oct. 12: Women’s volleyball vs. Creighton (BIG EAST Digital Network, 6 p.m. CST)

The 2018 BIG EAST champions come in at No. 18 in the AVCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Marquette’s only conference losses last year came against Creighton. The Golden Eagles never found a way to beat the Bluejays in three games last season.

Oct. 26: Men’s soccer at Georgetown (Noon CST)

At the start of the season, Georgetown was voted No. 1 in the BIG EAST men’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll. Other than possibly being the best team in the BIG EAST, this is another chance at redemption for Marquette. Last season, the Golden Eagles tied with the Hoyas in double overtime 0-0 in BIG EAST play and lost to them in the BIG EAST championship 2-0.

Nov. 16: Women’s volleyball vs. Villanova (6 p.m. CST)

Marquette beat Villanova both times the two teams played last season. Last season, the first was a sweep at the Al, but in Pennsylvania, the Wildcats stole a set from the Golden Eagles. This season, Villanova appears to be one of the top three teams competing for the BIG EAST title.

Nov. 29-30: Women’s volleyball BIG EAST Tournament (BIG EAST Digital Network, TBD)

For the second time in three years, No. 16 Marquette will be hosting the conference tournament. The last time the Al held the BIG EAST Championships, the Golden Eagles lost in a five-set thriller to then-top seeded Creighton. This season, BIG EAST coaches picked Marquette as the favorite to win the conference.