Recruiting: Justin Lewis commits to Marquette, gives MU first commitment of 2020

Class of 2020 prospect Justin Lewis announced his commitment to Marquette Wednesday morning, giving MU its first commitment of the 2020 recruiting class.

Lewis chose MU over Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Purdue, West Virginia, Maryland and UConn. All of 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions had Lewis picking the Golden Eagles.

247Sports ranks Lewis, a 6-foot-7 power forward, as the 74th-best prospect in his class and third-best in Maryland.

He also has three state championships at Baltimore Polytechnic High School and plays for Team Melo, a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League summer basketball program.

The Towson, Maryland, prospect took an official visit to Marquette in early June. Per 247Sports, he also took official visits to Maryland and UCF. The NCAA limits recruits to five official visits.

Incoming freshman Symir Torrence was MU’s first commit of the 2020 class until he reclassified to the 2019 recruiting class.

The addition of Lewis leaves the Golden Eagles with another four open scholarships for the 2020 class. Targets include Jalen Suggs, Nimari Burnett and Myles Stute.

Suggs, who ranks 13th in 247Sports’ composite rankings, told Zagsblog in June that Marquette, Gonzaga and Minnesota are the frontrunners in his recruitment.