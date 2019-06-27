Men’s basketball nonconference 2019-‘20 opponents set

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette men’s basketball announced the rest of its nonconference slate Thursday morning, adding games against Loyola University Maryland, Robert Morris University, Jacksonville University and Grambling State University.

Marquette’s home opener will be against Loyola University Maryland, a team that finished with an 11-21 overall record last season. The Greyhounds were eliminated in the first round of the Patriots League Championship March 5.

Challenging opponents include the Big Ten’s Purdue Boilermakers, University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers and Kansas State Wildcats.

Marquette is set to face the Boilermakers in Fiserv Forum for this year’s Gavitt Tipoff Games and takes a trip to the Orlando Invitational Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

The annual Marquette-Wisconsin game comes after a close 66-65 victory last year at Fiserv Forum.

After heading to K-State Dec. 7, Marquette’s last three games against Grambling State, North Dakota State University and Central Arkansas will be during an 11-day homestand leading into BIG EAST play.