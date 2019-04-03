BREAKING: Kieger leaves Marquette to take Penn State job

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger is leaving Marquette to become the next head coach at Penn State, a MU spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Kieger’s departure comes after taking the Golden Eagles to three NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons. It was the first time MU went to the tournament in consecutive years since the 1999 and 2000 seasons. She posted a 99-64 record while coaching at her alma mater.

“My mission when returning to Marquette was to get women’s basketball back on top in the BIG EAST Conference and our players, staff and administration gave everything they had day-in and day-out to do so,” Kieger said in a statement. “After three Big East Conference championships I’m thankful we were able to leave our ‘Marq.'”

The loss of Kieger comes weeks after Marquette lost its most accomplished senior class in program history. The six-person class had five 1,000-point scorers.

“It’s difficult to express how thankful we are for not only what Carolyn did for our women’s basketball program and athletics department, but the entire university,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “She has been a tremendous ambassador for the Marquette family since her time as a student-athlete here.”

Sophomore guard Selena Lott said the team found out Wednesday afternoon in a team meeting.

“It’s definitely sad, but it’s what she had to do,” Lott said. “We definitely understand.”

The Golden Eagles are slated to have eight freshmen arrive on campus next fall. A national search for a new coach will begin immediately, per a Marquette statement.

Her five-year tenure at Marquette came after six years as an assistant coach at the University of Miami. This move prompts Marquette women’s basketball’s second search for a head coach since 2014.

Lott said no next steps have been discussed yet for the team.

This story is developing.