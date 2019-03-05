The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

Aimee Galaszewski, Sports Reporter|March 5, 2019

Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Junior goalie Chris Rolfing found a new way of combining his academics and athletic passion this fall: vlogging.

During the fall-ball season, Rolfing filmed, edited and produced a video series to document the behind-the-scenes aspects of the men’s lacrosse program. He produced six videos in the series, and one of them attracted about 6,500 viewers on YouTube.

“I wanted to show the aspects of Marquette lacrosse that outsiders don’t see, Rolfing said. 

The goalie said he became interested in creating videos as early as sixth grade. He used to watch the YouTube channel Dude Perfect, which produced basketball trick shot videos. He then took his camera, went into his backyard and attempted to recreate them.

Rolfing became more avid in producing content when he started at Woodbury High School in 2012. He created lacrosse recruiting videos for friends, student-section hype videos and most notably, a documentary of his high school lacrosse team.

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native continued his passion at Marquette as a digital media major. He collaborated with a YouTube channel called LAXdotCOMtv to create a series that gives an inside look into the team.

“He gave a great little snapshot of everything that goes on,” teammate Mikey Zadroga III said.

Zadroga, a redshirt senior midfielder, was featured in the fifth episode of the vlog. The duo traveled to different landmarks, and they reminisced on the places they have been to in their past three years of friendship.

“It was nice to see me and Chris just collaborate and go over to different stops that we’ve grown fond of and share that with everyone else,” Zadroga said.

That one episode itself took over two hours of filming and a night of editing to fit Rolfing’s definition of perfect.

“He’s easily one of the most hardworking kids,” Zadroga said. “He’s always seeing what he can do to make his (videos) better.  He’s very dedicated and passionate about it.”

Rolfing said he would try to get all his homework done early in the week and then picked a day later in the week to just edit videos.

The junior said he plans on carrying his film talents with him when he graduates from Marquette. He is interested in sports videography, and these vlogs are part of his portfolio.

Since the spring season is in full swing, he said more vlogs of the Marquette team probably won’t be coming in the next couple months. Rolfing is choosing to focus more on lacrosse, but he didn’t disregard the possibility of a few new videos coming out.

“I don’t know,” Rolfing said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Lacrosse

Men’s lacrosse unable to topple No. 9 Ohio State
Men’s lacrosse unable to topple No. 9 Ohio State
Courcelle makes huge strides after position switch
Courcelle makes huge strides after position switch
Men’s lacrosse suffers first loss of season to Detroit Mercy
Men’s lacrosse suffers first loss of season to Detroit Mercy
Captain Matt Del Duca will play substantial role despite ACL injury
Captain Matt Del Duca will play substantial role despite ACL injury
Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville
Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville

Other stories filed under Sports

Henry’s Peruvian mission trip, internship changed her professional path
Henry’s Peruvian mission trip, internship changed her professional path
Van Kleunen fills void after Davenport’s injury
Van Kleunen fills void after Davenport’s injury
King’s injury status remains unknown
King’s injury status remains unknown
Men’s tennis struggles in double play, on the road
Men’s tennis struggles in double play, on the road
Three takeaways: Howard’s scoring proves to be not enough against Creighton’s trap defense
Three takeaways: Howard’s scoring proves to be not enough against Creighton’s trap defense
Navigate Left
  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse unable to topple No. 9 Ohio State

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Courcelle makes huge strides after position switch

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse suffers first loss of season to Detroit Mercy

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Captain Matt Del Duca will play substantial role despite ACL injury

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Fleming, Patterson make crucial contributions to attack line

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse impresses in season opener win over Bellarmine

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Men's Lacrosse

    PREVIEW: Men’s lacrosse is No. 19 for 2019

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Journal

    Ready, Set, SHAPE

  • Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

    Journal

    Perfect Fit

Navigate Right