Men’s lacrosse snaps losing skid with victory over Robert Morris

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Producer|March 12, 2019

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Marquette men’s lacrosse appeared to be on its way to a fourth straight loss Tuesday. But a strong second quarter effort brought the Golden Eagles to an impressive 17-15 victory over Robert Morris Tuesday afternoon.

A formidable Colonial offense gave the Golden Eagles an early 7-3 deficit, but Marquette had a huge momentum shift in the second quarter. MU outscored RMU 8-1 in the second quarter with goals from six different players to take an 11-8 lead.

The Colonials tied the game 11-11 in the third quarter, but Marquette took a 14-12 advantage heading into the fourth quarter and started the fourth quarter on a 3-0 run.

Marquette’s 17 goals set a program record for tallies in a single game.

The 19 players suspended from Saturday’s game against Cleveland State returned Tuesday.

Redshirt senior Tanner Thomson contributed four goals and two assists. Graduate student Andrew Romagnoli added four goals, senior John Wagner put up two goals and three assists and junior Connor McClelland added a pair of tallies. Five other players registered a goal for MU.

In the cage, sophomore John Hulsman made 10 saves and gave up eight goals, while junior Chris Rolfing allowed seven goals and stopped two shots. At the faceoff dot, freshman Jack Devine went 10 for 22, and junior Jared Hershman won 6 of 11.

Tyson Gibson and Corson Kealey led Robert Morris with four goals each.

Marquette (3-3) will now take on Michigan at Valley Fields Saturday at 12 p.m. Central Time.

