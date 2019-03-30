Marquette falls to Villanova in first BIG EAST loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After Marquette defeated the No. 14 Georgetown Hoyas last weekend, there were high expectations for the squad heading into another BIG EAST game at Villanova.

The Golden Eagles put up a fight but suffered a 15-11 loss against the Wildcats at Saturday afternoon.

Junior Luke Anderson put up a quick goal to give Marquette an early 1-0 lead, but the Wildcats answered back with three rips past sophomore John Hulsman.

The Wildcats’ long possessions challenged the physical and gritty defensive unit, resulting in an 8-4 lead at halftime.

The Golden Eagles picked up its pace in the third quarter and came within a point of the Wildcats, but impressive goaltending from freshman Will Vitton stopped Marquette’s momentum in the fourth quarter. The New Jersey native had 13 saves against MU.

Sophomore Corey McManus led Villanova with seven goals. Junior Connor Kirst, sophomore Keegan Khan and freshman Matt Campbell also had multi-goal games.

For the Golden Eagles, graduate student Andrew Romagnoli led the team with a hat trick. Senior John Wagner, junior Connor McClelland, freshman Holden Patterson and Anderson each put up two goals.

At the faceoff X, Villanova went 16 for 31 in faceoff wins. Villanova sophomore Dan Fisher won 10 faceoffs while Marquette junior Jared Hershman managed 15.

Marquette (5-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) will return to Valley Fields next weekend to face the St. John’s Red Storm at 12 p.m. Central Time.