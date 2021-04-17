Golden Eagles prevail in 4OT thriller in Providence

Redshirt first-year attacker Devon Cowan (29) works his way past a St. John’s defender April 14. He scored the game-winning goal in the fourth overtime period Saturday afternoon (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Redshirt first-year attacker Devon Cowan scored the game-winning goal in the fourth overtime period to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-7, 2-6 BIG EAST) to their third win of the 2021 season.

It was his second goal of the afternoon in his seventh multi-goal performance of the season. He leads the team with 25 goals and 32 points. Redshirt senior midfielder Connor McClelland also had two goals to help the Golden Eagles edge the Providence Friars (4-7, 3-7 BIG EAST) 7-6.

Redshirt first-year goalie Sean Richard was stellar in goal, as he tied a program record with 18 saves. He played the entirety of the game and allowed just four goals in the final 50 minutes of action.

Although it ultimately lasted for two hours and 30 minutes, the game got off to a quick start when graduate student attacker Ryan Zimmerman scored for the Friars just 18 seconds after the initial face-off. McClelland quickly responded just over a minute later to tie things at one. Cowan’s first goal of the day came before the end of the first quarter and gave Marquette the early lead.

Zimmerman would go on to score again in the second quarter, but goals from redshirt sophomore attacker Holden Patterson and graduate student Peter Henkhaus kept MU on top heading into the break.

Redshirt junior attacker Griffin Fleming scored the lone goal of the third quarter with just three seconds left before the final frame. Providence sophomore attacker John Hoffman would score just under four minutes into the fourth quarter, but, once again, McClelland had the answer. The Golden Eagles carried a 6-3 lead until the 3:15 mark in the fourth, but the Friars would not go down without a fight.

Goals from Hoffman and senior midfielder Evan McGreen brought Providence within one with just under two minutes left to go in regulation. Junior attacker Matt Grillo, who posted five goals the first time these two teams met March 13, then scored the equalizer with just nine seconds left to play before the final whistle.

Marquette dodged a bullet when McGreen’s goal in the first overtime was waived off after he was in the crease. From there, neither team budged. Things looked like they were headed for a fifth overtime, but Cowan was able to close things out with three seconds left on the clock in overtime period number four.

Even though they walked away with the win, the Golden Eagles were outshot 47-45 and had 22 shots on goal, while the Friars had 24. Providence also picked up more ground balls (31) and had fewer turnovers (20). Both teams won 10 faceoffs.

The team is now on its first win streak of the season after beating St. John’s in overtime Wednesday. With back-to-back wins, MU will travel to Villanova April 24 for a matchup with the Wildcats at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.

This story was written by Nick Galle. He can be reached at nicholas.galle@marquette.edu or on Twitter @thenickgalle.