Men’s lacrosse unable to topple No. 9 Ohio State

Exactly one year ago today, Marquette men’s lacrosse snatched an 8-7 overtime victory over Ohio State, but the Golden Eagles were not as lucky this year, losing 13-9 to the No. 9 Buckeyes in Dallas Saturday afternoon.

The first quarter remained close between two defensive-minded teams. Marquette scored first on a dive through the crease by graduate student Andrew Romagnoli. However, OSU’s Tre Leclaire answered back with a goal to tie it at 1-1.

The second quarter was an entirely different story. The Buckeyes earned five goals in the frame, which put MU in a 6-3 deficit at halftime.

Marquette attempted a comeback in the third quarter with goals from junior Connor McClelland, senior Noah Richard and redshirt senior Tanner Thomson. Regular starter John Hulsman replaced sophomore Gabe Stein in the cage, and Hulsman kept OSU’s lead to two points. That was not enough to overcome Ohio State’s halftime advantage, though.

McClelland, Romagnoli and Thomson all contributed two goals. Senior John Wagner added a goal and two assists.

Reid led the Buckeyes with five goals, and Leclaire had a hat trick. Justin Inacio won 18 of the 25 faceoffs he attempted for Ohio State.

Marquette (2-2) will face Cleveland State at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. Central Time.