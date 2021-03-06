Marquette melts in second half to No. 4 Georgetown

Garret Moya (19) works against a Georgetown defender in Marquette’s 20-13 loss to the Hoyas on Saturday morning (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Coming into today’s game, the Marquette’s men’s lacrosse team lost two games by a combined margin of three points to Denver and Villanova.

Todays match against No. 4 Georgetown seemed as if it wouldn’t get any easier for Golden Eagles, as they embarked on their first road trip of the season in the nation’s capital.

When the first whistle blew, the tug-of-war like scoring started, Marquette answered with three goals to tie the game and eventually take the lead at the end of the first quarter.

After the first quarter, the Golden Eagles outscored in every following quarter, despite tying up the game at half time.

In the second half, Marquette would succumb to more face-off troubles, just like last week as Georgetown would win up five times the amount of face-offs that MU did at 30-6.

Marquette’s defensive struggles were evident today, as five Hoyas registered hat tricks. Hess, Bundy Jr., Carraway, McDermott, and Petkevich all scored at least three in the Georgetown victory today.

Things were not easy in the crease for MU, as redshirt junior Gabe Stein would have trouble stopping the electric shooting that Georgetown came with.

Stein would go save 10 out of 27 shots. Stein would be pulled in the fourth quarter for redshirt freshman Sean Richard who started in Marquette’s first game against the Denver Pioneers a few weeks ago. Richard would save 3 on 6 shots, but the damage had already been done.

Georgetown’s eight straight goal tirade would be too much for the Golden Eagles to handle, as the Hoya’s handed MU its third consecutive loss of the season. It wouldn’t be all bad for MU, however, as its most prominent attack line stood out on the stat sheet today. Redshirt freshman Devon Cowan would register three goals on six shots and an assist, as well as Griffin Flemming scoring two goals and assisting three as well.

Marquette is back at home next week, as the Golden Eagles take on the Providence Friars at Valley Fields. The Friars are currently 2-2 and have a game tomorrow against Villanova. Next week’s game will be at 11 a.m. CST and will be streamed on gomarquette.com.

This story was written by Jack Lewandowski. He can be reached at jack.lewandowski@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacklewMu.