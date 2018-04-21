The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s lax goes almost 25 minutes without scoring in loss to Duke

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorApril 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Junior long stick midfielder Noah Richard tied a career high with eight ground balls in a 17-5 loss against Duke.

Photo by Kate Holstein

For the sixth consecutive year, Marquette has lost to No. 3 Duke, falling 17-5 Friday night in Durham, North Carolina.

Marquette (6-6) hung with Duke for most of the first half, but the Blue Devils (12-2) pulled away in the third quarter and scored 11 consecutive goals on their way to a dominant victory.

Marquette did not score for nearly 25 minutes in the second half before John Wagner scored his only goal of the game with 1:18 remaining. The scoring drought was the longest of the season for Marquette, but it certainly was not the first. The Golden Eagles went nearly nine minutes without a goal against Villanova and seven minutes against Providence.

Redshirt freshman attackman Griffin Flemming led Marquette with two goals. Junior midfielder Bob Pelton, Wagner and sophomore attackman Ryan Fazio also got on the scoresheet. On defense, junior long-stick midfielder Noah Richard tied a career-high with eight ground balls, two forced turnovers and an assist.

Wagner’s one goal was his smallest offensive output since being shutout against Robert Morris in a 12-2 loss in early March.

Senior attackman Justin Gutterding had a stellar evening and led the Blue Devils with eight points, including six goals and two assists.

Marquette has one week to prepare for its regular season finale against Denver. Marquette qualified for the BIG EAST Tournament with last week’s overtime win over Providence.

