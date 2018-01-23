Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

Tanner Thomson scored six goals in Marquette's victory against St. John's last season. He will redshirt the 2018 season.

The Marquette men’s lacrosse program made two major announcements late Tuesday morning. One was that junior midfielder Tanner Thomson will redshirt the upcoming season.

“Tanner faced a tough injury in the fall semester and has recently decided to change career paths academically,” Marquette head coach Joe Amplo said in a statement. “After thoughtful deliberation with him, his family and the staff we have decided that what is best for Tanner in the long run is for him to redshirt this season. While we will miss his presence on game day, I am thankful that we will have his leadership at practice to mentor a talented but young offensive unit.”

Thomson notched 20 goals last season – second-highest among returning players – en route to an All-BIG EAST Second Team selection. The junior also added 14 assists and was a key cog in Marquette’s second straight BIG EAST Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Marquette also announced its No. 15 ranking in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Preseason Coaches Poll.

Last season, the Golden Eagles ended the year ranked No.18. Marquette returns much of its offensive unit from last season, including juniors Noah Richard and John Wagner. The faceoff unit is also stocked with returning players, including senior Zachary Melillo and defenseman Nick Grill. Goalie Cole Blazer will return between the posts.

Marquette will informally open its season with a preseason scrimmage at Cleveland State Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.