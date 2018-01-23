The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Tanner+Thomson+scored+six+goals+in+Marquette%27s+victory+against+St.+John%27s+last+season.+He+will+redshirt+the+2018+season.
Tanner Thomson scored six goals in Marquette's victory against St. John's last season. He will redshirt the 2018 season.

Tanner Thomson scored six goals in Marquette's victory against St. John's last season. He will redshirt the 2018 season.

Photo by Maggie Bean (Marquette Athletics)

Photo by Maggie Bean (Marquette Athletics)

Tanner Thomson scored six goals in Marquette's victory against St. John's last season. He will redshirt the 2018 season.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Marquette men’s lacrosse program made two major announcements late Tuesday morning. One was that junior midfielder Tanner Thomson will redshirt the upcoming season.

“Tanner faced a tough injury in the fall semester and has recently decided to change career paths academically,” Marquette head coach Joe Amplo said in a statement. “After thoughtful deliberation with him, his family and the staff we have decided that what is best for Tanner in the long run is for him to redshirt this season. While we will miss his presence on game day, I am thankful that we will have his leadership at practice to mentor a talented but young offensive unit.”

Thomson notched 20 goals last season – second-highest among returning players – en route to an All-BIG EAST Second Team selection. The junior also added 14 assists and was a key cog in Marquette’s second straight BIG EAST Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Marquette also announced its No. 15 ranking in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Preseason Coaches Poll.

Last season, the Golden Eagles ended the year ranked No.18. Marquette returns much of its offensive unit from last season, including juniors Noah Richard and John Wagner. The faceoff unit is also stocked with returning players, including senior Zachary Melillo and defenseman Nick Grill. Goalie Cole Blazer will return between the posts.

Marquette will informally open its season with a preseason scrimmage at Cleveland State Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Lacrosse

New Athletic Performance Research Center has lacrosse coaches excited
New Athletic Performance Research Center has lacrosse coaches excited
University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location
University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location
JOURNAL: Tools from past help BIG EAST reclaim identity, remain relevant
JOURNAL: Tools from past help BIG EAST reclaim identity, remain relevant
Wire Q&A: Joe Amplo talks recruiting, the Michigan offer and MLL draftees
Wire Q&A: Joe Amplo talks recruiting, the Michigan offer and MLL draftees
Summer update: Amplo stays put and date set for MU vs. Wisconsin
Summer update: Amplo stays put and date set for MU vs. Wisconsin

Other stories filed under Sports

One-year anniversary of Villanova upset most poignant for fans who missed it
One-year anniversary of Villanova upset most poignant for fans who missed it
Track and field coach Bellford mentors potential All-American jumpers
Track and field coach Bellford mentors potential All-American jumpers
Growth of club ultimate frisbee sparks debate over co-ed play
Growth of club ultimate frisbee sparks debate over co-ed play
Recruiting: Five 2019 Marquette targets to watch
Recruiting: Five 2019 Marquette targets to watch
REISNER: Early season adversity has set up women’s basketball for success
REISNER: Early season adversity has set up women’s basketball for success
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Golf

    New Athletic Performance Research Center has lacrosse coaches excited

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Golf

    University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Golf

    JOURNAL: Tools from past help BIG EAST reclaim identity, remain relevant

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Lacrosse

    Wire Q&A: Joe Amplo talks recruiting, the Michigan offer and MLL draftees

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Basketball

    Summer update: Amplo stays put and date set for MU vs. Wisconsin

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Basketball

    Summer update: Men’s lacrosse sends two to pros, Haak joins volleyball

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse falls 15-9 to No. 4 Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse to face Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse wins second straight BIG EAST Tournament

  • Men’s lacrosse ranked No. 15, but will not have goal-scorer Thomson

    Men's Lacrosse

    GOODS: Marquette will be a lacrosse school