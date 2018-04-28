The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorApril 28, 2018Leave a Comment

The+Golden+Eagles+will+play+the+Pioneers+again+Thursday+afternoon+for+the+BIG+EAST+semifinals.
The Golden Eagles will play the Pioneers again Thursday afternoon for the BIG EAST semifinals.

The Golden Eagles will play the Pioneers again Thursday afternoon for the BIG EAST semifinals.

Photo by Helen Dudley

Photo by Helen Dudley

The Golden Eagles will play the Pioneers again Thursday afternoon for the BIG EAST semifinals.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The men’s lacrosse team ended the regular season with a 7-4 loss at No. 4 Denver Saturday afternoon, setting up a rematch against the Pioneers next Thursday in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals.

Marquette (6-7, 3-2 BIG EAST) will be the fourth seed after its loss to Denver and wins from Georgetown and Villanova. Denver will be the top seed.

The Golden Eagles stuck with the Pioneers (11-2, 5-o BIG EAST) throughout most of the game, but Marquette’s defense could not negate another lethargic offensive performance.

Denver started the game with an 11-6 shot advantage and eventually had a 4-1 lead at halftime. Denver junior attackman Austin French scored two of his three goals in the second quarter. Marquette redshirt freshman Griffin Fleming scored Marquette’s lone goal of the half.

The Pioneers maintained control at the faceoff dot in the second half. Denver senior faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste controlled 5 of 7 faceoffs in the second half after winning all six in the first half. The Pioneers also had a 15-11 shot advantage in the second half. Four Marquette penalties resulted in two Denver goals in extra-man opportunities.

Marquette got within two goals of Denver on three separate times but could not get the game any closer. Sophomore attackman Ryan Fazio made it a 6-4 game to start the final frame. The ensuing possession, Marquette senior faceoff specialist Zach Melillo won the faceoff, which led to junior midfielder Colin Strange’s shot. Denver saved the Strange shot, and Denver junior Nate Marano put the game away on the next possession with his second goal of the game.

Marquette junior attackman John Wagner, the team’s leading scorer, scored once for the Golden Eagles. Marquette senior goalie Cole Blazer had 14 saves in the loss.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Philadelphia later this week to face the same Denver squad again in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals. Marquette upset Denver in the last two BIG EAST Tournaments.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Lacrosse

PREVIEW: MLAX looks to clinch first BIG EAST regular season title at No.4/4 Denver
PREVIEW: MLAX looks to clinch first BIG EAST regular season title at No.4/4 Denver
PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning
PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning
JOURNAL: Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?
JOURNAL: Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?
Men’s lax goes almost 25 minutes without scoring in loss to Duke
Men’s lax goes almost 25 minutes without scoring in loss to Duke
PREVIEW: Marquette heads to Durham for a battle with the Duke Blue Devils
PREVIEW: Marquette heads to Durham for a battle with the Duke Blue Devils

Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s lacrosse earns historic bid to BIG EAST Tournament with victory over UConn
Women’s lacrosse earns historic bid to BIG EAST Tournament with victory over UConn
No. 3 seed women’s tennis eliminated in semifinals of BIG EAST Tournament
No. 3 seed women’s tennis eliminated in semifinals of BIG EAST Tournament
SPRING UPDATE: Men’s soccer confident heading into final spring tuneup
SPRING UPDATE: Men’s soccer confident heading into final spring tuneup
PREVIEW: MLAX looks to clinch first BIG EAST regular season title at No.4/4 Denver
PREVIEW: MLAX looks to clinch first BIG EAST regular season title at No.4/4 Denver
PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning
PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    PREVIEW: MLAX looks to clinch first BIG EAST regular season title at No.4/4 Denver

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    PODCAST: Men’s, women’s lax approach day of reckoning

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Journal

    JOURNAL: Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lax goes almost 25 minutes without scoring in loss to Duke

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    PREVIEW: Marquette heads to Durham for a battle with the Duke Blue Devils

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    PODCAST: Lacrosse seasons near BIG EAST Tournament time.

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    Marquette continues stellar record in one-goal games

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    RECAP: Marquette scores four goals in final 1:37 to steal win against Providence

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    PREVIEW: Men’s Lax looks to win final home game of the season against Providence

  • Men’s lax falls to fourth seed in BIG EAST Tourney following Denver loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    Notre Dame scores two goals in final 42 seconds to sink MLAX