'On the Issues' host Mike Gousha talks to Charles Franklin about the recent Marquette Law School Poll.

Franklin goes ‘On the Issues’ with new poll on state and national issues

Marquette Law School poll director and professor of law and public policy Charles Franklin revealed the first statewide poll results since the November elections Thursday during “On the Issues with Mike Gousha.”

The poll surveyed public opinion on statewide topics such as healthcare, school funding, taxes and spending priorities. It was conducted Jan. 16-20.

Franklin said one of the main topics surveyed statewide asked whether states should withdraw from or remain challenging Obamacare. The results of the poll revealed 42 percent chose to remain while 48 percent chose to withdraw from challenging in the ongoing case.

The poll also revealed a majority of Democrats are in support of increased funding for schools. Seventy three percent of both parties across the board favored spending for aiding disabled children.

The poll revealed a majority was against the increase of gas taxes.

“While many topics have a definite split between Democrats, Republicans and Independents, there are a few (topics) that have proven to be a surprise,” Franklin said.

Among these topics fell the issue regarding non-partisan redistricting, which had 70 percent support across the board.

The legalization of marijuana revealed a 59 percent support overall. Gousha said this was a quite substantial increase in public opinion since the last poll.

The poll also discussed other national issues. It revealed that while 54 percent of individuals opposed the construction of a border wall between Mexico and the United States, with a majority being Democrats. Sixty six percent opposed the government shutdown altogether.

However, Franklin mentioned that the public was split among parties on who they were blaming regarding the shutdown. Forty three percent blamed President Donald Trump.

According to Franklin, these poll results have a margin of error or inaccuracies of 3.9 percent.

The Marquette Law School Poll is the most extensive statewide polling project in Wisconsin history. Franklin has directed the poll since its inception in 2012.