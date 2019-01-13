The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s basketball edges Georgetown to remain undefeated in BIG EAST play

Tyler Peters, Sports Reporter|January 13, 2019

Women's basketball edges Georgetown to remain undefeated in BIG EAST play

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

It was much closer than Marquette’s first four BIG EAST games, but the No. 15 Marquette women’s basketball team remained undefeated in conference play with its 72-62 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles finished the first half poorly shooting just 32 percent while going nearly seven minutes without a basket. This allowed Georgetown to take a 14-point lead in the second quarter.

Marquette flipped the switch in the second half, shooting 42 percent from the field in the second half. The team finished the game shooting 19 for 52 against the Hoyas.

Meanwhile the Golden Eagles held the Hoyas to 30-percent shooting after halftime, and Georgetown missed its last 10 shots of the game. Neither offense hit a field goal in the last 3:47 of the game.

Four Marquette players were racked up double-digit totals in points en route to their fifth straight win. Senior guard Natisha Hiedeman led the way with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting. She amassed 10 rebounds as well, which was enough for her third double-double of the season.

Senior forward Erika Davenport finished the game with her second straight double-double and fourth double-double this season.

Georgetown’s Dorthy Adomako led the Hoyas with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting before fouling out. Four of Georgetown’s starters finished the game with at least four fouls.

Before today’s game, Marquette led the BIG EAST with an average victory margin of plus-31.5 margin. This is only the third time this season that the Hoyas have allowed their opponent to score over 70 points. 

Marquette’s next matchup is against Seton Hall this Friday at the Al McGuire Center. Tipoff is at 11:30 a.m. Central Time.

