BASELINE: Golden Eagles’ agility, fourth-quarter defense prevails in rout over Georgetown

Isabelle Spingola (30) shoots a ball in the Golden Eagles' 59-52 win over Georgetown Feb. 8, 2019 at the Al McGuire Center. (Marquette Wire stock photo.)

Following its two-game road trip, Marquette women’s basketball returned home and defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 73-51 Friday morning on Field Trip Day.

Despite 23% shooting in the first quarter, it was the Golden Eagles who showed defensive toughness in the second half. Here’s a quick breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ second straight victory:

Game MVP

Senior guard Isabelle Spingola lit up the stats sheet Friday with a game-high 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

In 34 minutes of play, the Chicago native also contributed six 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. The Georgetown game is the fourth time this season Spingola has hit six threes.

Notes

Marquette now leads the all-time series with Georgetown 19-4 and the Golden Eagles have the 10-1 advantage in Milwaukee.

From the 7:03 to 2:31 mark in the first quarter, MU did not score a single basket.

The Golden Eagles improved their offense in the second quarter, scoring 24 points on 50% shooting and going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Despite allowing 54% shooting from the Hoyas in the third quarter, Marquette was an offensive presence, registering eight rebounds and five assists.

In the final quarter, MU’s defense held Georgetown to 11% shooting from the floor.

Only one Hoya reached double-digits scoring: Marvellous Osagie-Erese. She totaled 10 points while shooting 3-for-8 from the field. The Golden Eagles’ defense held Georgetown’s top two scorers, Taylor Barnes and Brianna Jones, to a combined 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting.

Quote of the day

“You guys didn’t miss class, did you?” head coach Megan Duffy said. “OK good, I didn’t want to have to give you a lecture.”

Next up

Marquette (14-5, 5-3 BIG EAST) hosts the Villanova Wildcats Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Al for the ‘We Back Pat’ Alzheimer’s Awareness Game.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.