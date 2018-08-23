Marquette falls to Michigan despite pair of Madden goals

Redshirt senior Carrie Madden is the only Marquette player to have a goal this season.

For the third time in program history, Marquette women’s soccer is winless after three matches, losing to Michigan 3-2 Thursday.

Marquette possibly came the closest to a win in Thursday’s loss, leading 2-1 at one point in the second half.

Both goals came from redshirt senior Carrie Madden. The redshirt senior erased Michigan’s early 1-0 lead with a header into the corner of the net in the 27th minute. She struck again in the 51st minute on a cross from 12 yards out.

Sophomore Maddie Monticello picked up her first two career assists, finding Madden on both shots.

The Golden Eagles’ lead did not last long, however. Ten minutes later, Sarah Stratigakis tied the match with a strike from six yards out. Nicki Hernandez broke the tie in the 84th minute on an assist from Taylor Timko.

Michigan finished with a slight 9-7 advantage in shots. Each team had five shots on goal.

Marquette freshman Katrina Wetherell was one of the few bright spots, taking two shots on goal. She had as many shots as the rest of the underclassmen combined.

Head coach Markus Roeders entered play Thursday with four consecutive wins against the Wolverines. The team’s only loss in history against Michigan came in an NCAA Tournament match in 2000.

Marquette will look for its first win of 2018 Sunday against UW-Milwaukee at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles have not defeated their crosstown rival since 2013.