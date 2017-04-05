MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0

If you are looking for a show that will give you hip-hop and R&B music, basketball insights and positive quotes to brighten your day then you need not look any further. Our show of the week does exactly that. Marquette Radio is proud to feature The Real 2.0 with Deidre Hasan as our show of the week.

Hasan started up The Real 2.0 with her friend Juwana Kujjo during her 2015-’16 semester at Marquette. Although Kujjo is not a co-DJ on the show this year, it has not stopped Hasan from doing it. If you have ever listened to The Real 2.0 then you would know that lots of hip-hop and R&B music is played, and that often times guest musicians are brought on the show. Musicians that have been on the show include Mudy, Denny Lanez and Paperstacks, and Robk will be making an appearance in a few weeks, so make sure to tune in! Besides music, basketball is also discussed on the show, and Hasan has begun including quotes at the end of broadcasts to make sure listeners leave on a positive note. The Real 2.0 is truly diverse and a standout show in the MUR lineup, and it is sure to delight a wide range of listeners.

Marquette Radio isn’t the only campus organization Hasan is involved in. She is involved in Black Student Council as the social media coordinator. She is also a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and African Students Association. On top of this she has volunteered for Marquette University Television doing entertainment, news and sports. Hasan’s favorite music artists include Drake, Beyonce, Kehlani, Big Sean and Dreezy, and her favorite sports teams include the Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can catch The Real 2.0 at 12 p.m. every Tuesday on Marquette Radio.