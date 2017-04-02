The student news site of Marquette University

Recruiting: Q-and-A with 2019 target Nobal Days

John Steppe, Wire Sports ReporterApril 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Following a seven-point performance in his third game as a member of Playground Elite, the top Nike AAU program in the state, 2019 power forward prospect Nobal Days discussed his recruitment with the Wire.

Q: Which schools have reached out to you the most so far?

Days: Right now the main ones I have offers from are UNLV, DePaul, Illinois, Wisconsin and Marquette. There’s a lot of interest from North Carolina, Kansas, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Ohio State. Those are some of the main ones I can think of off the top of my head. There’s a lot of schools coming at (me). I’m just trying to process it all at the same time.

Q: Have you taken any unofficial visits yet?

Days: I’ve taken a couple to Northwestern recently. Those are the ones I’ve taken so far. I plan on taking some more.

Q: Being as close as you are to Marquette, are you around the program a lot?

Days: Yeah. We will be going up to some games too. (I have to) make sure it works with my dad’s schedule, but we’ll be up there soon.

Q: Which coaches from Marquette are recruiting you?

Days: Coach Gainey is my main recruiter.

Q: What has coach Gainey been telling you?

Days: Their main thing is keep progressing. You got to keep adding stuff on your game. We want to see you keep improving each year so we know you’re becoming a more of a full player. I have a long ways to go, but just step-by-step.

Q: What are you looking for in a school?

Days: Just somebody that has a plan for me if I can leave early or a full four-year plan. If they have something that they want me to do and they have a step-by-step-by-step goal to get me to the finish line.

Q: What would you say are your strengths?

Days: I can gel with a lot of people because this is the first time playing with Playground (Elite) this year, so I can get a feel for people quick. I’m a defensive presence mainly. I still have to keep working on that though. I’m a good team player, so I can bond with a lot of good players and keep the flow going.

Q: What are you looking to improve on?

Days: I have to work on my offensive game and skill set a lot, so I can become more versatile with my ball handling and become a three-dimensional player.

Q: What is it like to play in front of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Days: That’s almost the player I want to be. He’s 6-foot-11 and is being a 6-foot-11 point guard. Magic was 6-foot-8. That’s 6-foot-11. That’s something I’ll want to try for … to be like him.

