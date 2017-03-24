The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

Jack Goods and Grant BeckerMarch 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Jack Goods and Grant Becker discussed men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament loss to South Carolina and recap the season as a whole. They also discuss the latest BIG EAST news, including Xavier’s run to the Elite Eight and Georgetown’s coaching search kicking off. You can follow them on Twitter @GoodsOnSports and @GBeck10, as well as follow the Wire Sports staff at @MUWireSports.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

MUBB Season in Quotes

What better way to wrap up the 2016-17 Marquette Men’s Basketball season than by allowing the staff and players to tell us how the season went thems...

Men’s basketball overcame adversity to reach NCAA Tournament
Men’s basketball overcame adversity to reach NCAA Tournament
BECKER: Wojciechowski’s third year successful
BECKER: Wojciechowski’s third year successful
MUBB recruits react to first NCAA bid since 2013
MUBB recruits react to first NCAA bid since 2013
GOODS: Greenville location gave South Carolina unearned advantage
GOODS: Greenville location gave South Carolina unearned advantage

Other stories filed under Podcasts

Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – National Marquette Day
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – National Marquette Day
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Is Marquette still a tournament team?
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Is Marquette still a tournament team?
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Is Marquette good? Plus Michigan preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Is Marquette good? Plus Michigan preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Marquette Madness Preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Marquette Madness Preview
Podcast: Columnists Hughes, McCarthy discuss presidential debate
Podcast: Columnists Hughes, McCarthy discuss presidential debate
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Arts & Entertainment

    ATTEY: Top picks from Drake’s latest release

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Metro & Politics

    New Marquette Law Poll shows 41 percent approval of Trump in Wisconsin

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Arts & Entertainment

    PROUTY: Beauty and the Beast invites nostalgia

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Metro & Politics

    Investigation charges against MUSG President Adam Kouhel fall short

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    News

    Eye to eye: Renters’ silence spawns issues

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball overcame adversity to reach NCAA Tournament

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Arts & Entertainment

    Music’s element of surprise

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Men's Basketball

    Guard Duane Wilson transferring from MU

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Sports

    Marquette falls to Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament

  • Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

    Interviews

    Men’s basketball heading home after loss to South Carolina