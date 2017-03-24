Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

Jack Goods and Grant Becker discussed men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament loss to South Carolina and recap the season as a whole. They also discuss the latest BIG EAST news, including Xavier’s run to the Elite Eight and Georgetown’s coaching search kicking off. You can follow them on Twitter @GoodsOnSports and @GBeck10, as well as follow the Wire Sports staff at @MUWireSports.