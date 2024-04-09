The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Oso Ighodaro declares for NBA Draft

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorApril 9, 2024
Oso+Ighodaro+dunks+the+ball+in+Marquettes+win+over+Seton+Hall.
Photo by Keifer Russell
Oso Ighodaro dunks the ball in Marquette’s win over Seton Hall.

Marquette men’s basketball is likely going to be playing next year without its starting center.

Oso Ighodaro, who has said all season he would forgo his extra year of eligibility and go to the NBA draft, announced Tuesday afternoon on Instagram he would be doing just that.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 13 (@oso_i)

The 6-foot-11 Ighodaro was a swiss army knife for the Golden Eagles and used his crafty ball handling and passing to play as a point center. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season and was second on the team in assists with 2.9 dishes per contest.

“Dear Marquette, thank you for everything. Thank you for these 4 years and all the support, opportunities and relationships that you have given me,” Ighodaro said in the post.

“To my coaches, thank you for believing in me and always supporting me through the ups and the downs. To my teammates, my best friends, thank you. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you guys. I will forever have your backs. To my family, thank you for unconditional love and support. Last but definitely not least thank you God for blessing me with these amazing people in my life and this opportunity ahead of me.

“With all that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.”

Ighodaro started the year comfortably in many NBA mock drafts, but shaky performances in the postseason saw his draft stock fall.

ESPN didn’t have Ighodaro in its latest mock draft, which came out April 1.

He will have the chance to impress teams with workouts and interviews and could also get invited to the NBA draft combine, which takes place in May in Chicago. The draft is June 26-27 after the league expanded it to a two-night format this year.

“Oso cares deeply. He is one of the most conscientious basketball players that I’ve ever coached, one of the most unselfish — the most unselfish of the really good players that I’ve coached. I think he came to battle and fight for his team,” head coach Shaka Smart said after Marquette’s season-ending loss to NC State.

“The guy has been a huge part of winning more games than have been won at Marquette in a two-year stretch than I think anyone else. We love him. We’re going to miss him. We’re grateful for him.”

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Tyler Kolek scored 17 points in Marquettes season-ending 67-58 loss to NC State. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette's season ends in Sweet 16, 67-58, after worst offensive performance of the year
Tyler Kolek celebrates with his team after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Tyler Kolek's memorable NCAA Tournament weekend
David Joplin hit two game-sealing free throws in Marquettes 81-77 win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles perform in the clutch to beat Colorado 81-77 and move to Sweet 16
Marquette mens basketball celebrates in the locker room with a speaker after its win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013
Also tagged with Oso Ighodaro
Tyler Kolek (right) and Oso Ighodaro (left) have been playing together for all three years Shaka Smart has been the head coach at Marquette.
Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro 'have set an incredible standard' in their three years at Marquette
Marquette mens basketball celebrates in its 87-69 win over Western Kentucky. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
How poker chips sparked Marquette to its 87-69 comeback win over Western Kentucky
Stevie Mitchell (left) and Zaide Lowery (right) in Marquettes win over Southern.
STARTING FIVE: No. 2 Marquette faces No. 15 Western Kentucky in NCAA First Round
First-year guard Tre Norman celebrates after a layup in Marquettes loss to UConn.
MUBB-UConn takeaways: Oso's bittersweet night, Huskies dominate glass, players step up in Kolek's absence
About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer Russell is a junior from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin studying digital media and public relations and is a Staff Photographer of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire he enjoys rock climbing, photography (figures), as well as finding and listening to new music. He is very excited to further refine his photographic content over the next year

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *