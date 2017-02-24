The student news site of Marquette University

Recap of Battle of the Bands

Lily Wellen, Marquette Radio General Manager • February 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Recap of Battle of the Bands

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last night, students and guests filled the Annex Gym in anticipation of seeing eight bands –Three Unassisted, AKO, Eye & I, Bear in Mind, Table for Four, Red Flags, Brave You, and Ben Wagner -battled it out to see who would be crowned the Battle of the Bands victor. The bands varied in genre from reggae to indie to rock to even some rap.

Judges Matt Mueller from OnMilwaukee, Lex Allen from music collective New Age Narcissism, Allen Halas and Patrick Caroll from Breaking and Entering and myself deliberated and eventually came to the final conclusion.

All of them impressed the audience and judges, but only one came out on top. AKO featuring band members, Gabrielle Powell, Mark Soriano, Carlos Vindel and Joe Joe Scott won the fan and judge vote. They sang their upbeat, rock song “Madrid” as well as their intimate, softer song, “Colorado,” getting everyone hooked to their beat, lyrics and stage presence.

You can check out their set along with everyone else’s here in the full video of the night:

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Events

Silent Disco Premieres on MU’s Campus
Silent Disco Premieres on MU’s Campus
Battle of the bands submission rules
Battle of the bands submission rules
Jake Bugg Thrills at Pabst Theater
Jake Bugg Thrills at Pabst Theater
Trampled by Turtles: a Shell of a Good Time
Trampled by Turtles: a Shell of a Good Time
Grammys Recap
Grammys Recap

Other stories filed under Featured

Marquette Radio’s featured Show-of-the-Week: Curtain Call
Marquette Radio’s featured Show-of-the-Week: Curtain Call
GRAMMYs 2017 Recap
GRAMMYs 2017 Recap
The Onion founder on satire, politics, journalism in age of Trump
The Onion founder on satire, politics, journalism in age of Trump
Marquette Radio’s Grammy 2017 Picks
Marquette Radio’s Grammy 2017 Picks
PHOX Waves Goodbye at Pabst
PHOX Waves Goodbye at Pabst