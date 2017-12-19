The student news site of Marquette University

Battle of the Bands now accepting submissions

Ian Schrank, Radio General ManagerDecember 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Poster by Kennedy Perkins

Marquette Radio is now accepting submissions for the 2018 “Battle of the Bands.” The event will take place at the Union Sports Annex on February 22, 2018.

The event began in 2006, and it has been held on and off and under different names ever since then. Past winners of the battle won the opportunity to open for Twenty One Pilots and Vinyl Theatre.

This year, the prizes include:

  • A feature story on Breaking and Entering
  • A 414 Live session with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
  • Opening for Abby Jeane at Tonic Tavern on April 5th
  • Opening for the Marquette Radio Spring Concert (details to come)

Interested artists can email muradiomusic@gmail.com   with the subject line “BOTB SUBMISSION – (band name)” and a link to a YouTube video with an original song. This year, band submissions are absolutely free. The submission deadline is February 2, 2018.

Band submissions do not guarantee a spot in the competition. A group of finalists will be selected and publicly announced February 9. A full list or rules and instructions can be found here. Email General Manager Ian Schrank with any questions.

Check out some photos from last year’s battle below!

Slideshow • 10 Photos

Ben Wagner. Photo by Mike Heinz.

