The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette Radio Spring Concert

Lily Wellen, Marquette Radio General ManagerApril 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This past weekend Marquette Radio filled the Union Sports Annex with 221 people for their annual Spring Concert. The Battle of the Bands winner Ako opened the show. Up next was Apollo LTD coming all the way from Nashville. Vinyl Theatre closed out the show. Vinyl Theatre is a Milwaukee band who opened for Twenty One Pilots at the MUR Spring Concert four years ago as the Battle of the Bands winner under their old name, the Alchemy. We were happy to have them back on campus and certainly enjoyed all their tunes. If you missed the concert, no need to fret, you can check out all the photos of the bands here:

All photos taken by Andrew Himmelberg

VINYL THEATRE

APOLLO LTD

AKO

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Featured

MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0
MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0
PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students
PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students
Marquette Radio’s featured Show of the Week: ‘I’m an RA’
Marquette Radio’s featured Show of the Week: ‘I’m an RA’
Music Madness
Music Madness
Teacher Feature: Tracey Sturgal
Teacher Feature: Tracey Sturgal

Other stories filed under Radio

Vinyl Four of Music Madness Bracket
Vinyl Four of Music Madness Bracket
National Mental Institute of Health’s Jane Pearson advises on handling suicide
National Mental Institute of Health’s Jane Pearson advises on handling suicide
MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0
MUR Show of the Week: The Real 2.0
PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students
PerPLEXed: Straz’s Rec Plex confuses students
Music Madness Pt. 2
Music Madness Pt. 2