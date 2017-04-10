Marquette Radio Spring Concert
This past weekend Marquette Radio filled the Union Sports Annex with 221 people for their annual Spring Concert. The Battle of the Bands winner Ako opened the show. Up next was Apollo LTD coming all the way from Nashville. Vinyl Theatre closed out the show. Vinyl Theatre is a Milwaukee band who opened for Twenty One Pilots at the MUR Spring Concert four years ago as the Battle of the Bands winner under their old name, the Alchemy. We were happy to have them back on campus and certainly enjoyed all their tunes. If you missed the concert, no need to fret, you can check out all the photos of the bands here:
All photos taken by Andrew Himmelberg
