University announces tuition increase of over $1,000

Photo by Wire Stock Photo The university announced an increase of $1,330 for tuition during the 2017-2018 academic school year Jan. 23.

The university announced Jan. 23 in a news brief that the Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase of $1,330 for the 2017-’18 academic year.

The 3.5 percent increase is on par with those in the past several years. Rates for professional studies, summer school and part-time students will not increase.

“I understand how much your children mean to you, and the significant sacrifices that families make to invest in their education,” university President Michael Lovell said in the news brief. “As an institution, we know that we must do everything we can to deliver value on that investment. We do this by providing students with the skills and perspective necessary to build a career and live a well-rounded, rewarding life. We are inspired in that mission by the Catholic, Jesuit tradition that has guided us since 1881.”

Lovell also said next year the university will “significantly boost” its financial aid budget and provide over $146 million in aid and scholarships to students.

Other 2017-’18 changes include a recreation and wellness fee passed through a student government referendum earlier this year.

