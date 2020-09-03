University hires Black counselor, takes steps to increase diversity among students

Last week, Black students presented a list of demands to Marquette administrators, including Provost Kimo Ah Yun and President Michael Lovell. They agreed to meet this week.

Following a demonstration led by Black students Aug. 27 and a meeting Thursday, University President Michael Lovell and Provost Kim Ah Yun announced specific steps the university will be taking toward creating a diverse student body and improving the experiences of Black students, according to a Sept. 3 university news release.

“We — along with other senior university leaders — met with the Black Student Council and other concerned students following the student demonstration,” the release said. “Their stories made vividly clear that racism — both systemic racism and racist, discriminatory actions — are part of our campus life. Sadly, the stories they shared are not new, especially for our Black students.”

Beginning fall 2021, the university will add 40 four-year, full-tuition scholarships every year for graduating seniors from high schools around the City of Milwaukee. Fundraising for room and board scholarships are also underway. The university will also start to provide Black students with financial support for additional educational expenses like books and housing.

The university has also committed to the diversity of counselors in the Counseling Center and has hired Shakari (Kari) Lewis as its first counselor and coordinator for Black student support.

Marquette’s Core Curriculum will also change to include issues relating to racial justice. Black Student Council has also been granted representation on the University Board of Undergraduate Studies and the Committee on Teaching, a subcommittee of the University Academic Senate.

The university has agreed to review policies regarding hate speech and racist behaviors to improve the campus environment and is working toward a Black Living Learning Community in a residence hall.

Additionally, the university will consult with Black Student Council to provide training for students, faculty and staff to raise awareness of bias, harassment and discrimination faced by minorities on campus.

A permanent cultural center for Black students is being planned and fundraised for as well.

There will now be regular meetings between Black Student Council and the Marquette University Police Department to discuss concerns.

Marquette will also create a Committee for Black Student Initiatives, according to the release. The committee will implement programs designed to increase the recruitment, retention and success of Black students. Marquette is also looking to hire a Black Student Liaison to track the progress of said initiatives and programs.

Along with recruiting more Black students, the university has also promised to recruit more Black faculty, resident assistants and Black-owned businesses to campus.

“Racism and discrimination cannot be tolerated on our campus,” the release said. “Whether in the form of individual actions or of racially biased structures, we must recognize what is at stake and work together to overcome such injustice. To those of our community, past or present, whom we have failed by not addressing the racial injustice in our Marquette community, on behalf of Marquette University, we apologize and ask your forgiveness.”

