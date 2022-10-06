BREAKING: University forces convocation demonstrators to step down from leadership positions

Students leaders who participated in a demonstration at Marquette’s new student convocation Aug. 25 will be forced to step down from their leadership positions, the Marquette Wire has confirmed. At the convocation, demonstrators called for more support for students of color on campus, citing staffing and resource deficits.

The news comes in the wake of last week’s student-faculty walk in support for the demonstrators as they appealed the university’s initial ruling. The university rejected the students’ appeal this week.

The student leaders are from organizations such as Marquette University Student Government, Black Student Council and Latin American Student Organization.

This is a developing story. Return to the Marquette Wire for updates.