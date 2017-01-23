Men’s lacrosse starts spring preseason with victory

Photo by John Baker Andy DeMichiei scored four goals against Michigan Saturday.

The men’s lacrosse team started its spring preseason schedule off on the right foot, defeating Michigan 15-14 in a scrimmage Saturday.

Tanner Thomson led the team with four goals, Andy DeMichiei scored three and Ryan McNamara and Noah Richard each scored a pair. Josh Williamson, Zack Melillo and Jack Zerrillo rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

Marquette started a lineup that likely will resemble the starters for the regular season, with defenseman Nick Eufrasio being the major absence. He’s a near lock to start, so Nick Grill, Jackson Ehlert and Ryan Geller each got a chance to earn one of the remaining two spots.

Joe Dunn, who scored seven goals and one assist in 10 games last season, started at attack in the spot opened up by Conor Gately’s graduation.

Following the initial scrimmage, Marquette’s reserves played Denison in an abridged game and lost 12-6.

Marquette has three more scrimmages before the regular season opener against Jacksonville: Feb. 3 against High Point and Feb. 11 against Penn and MSOE.

“We’re a young team,” head coach Joe Amplo said. “We’ve got to give these guys experiences and opportunities to succeed and fail so we can learn.”