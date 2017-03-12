Men’s lacrosse rolls against Robert Morris GB1

Close Andy DeMichiei scored five points in Marquette's win against Robert Morris. Photo by John Baker Photo by John Baker Andy DeMichiei scored five points in Marquette's win against Robert Morris.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Men’s lacrosse doubled up Robert Morris Saturday, 14-7, despite going down 3-1 in the first seven minutes of the game. The Golden Eagles responded with an 11-0 run, starting with a John Wagner goal with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Andy DeMichiei, playing in his home state of Pennsylvania, was the focal point of the offense. He scored three goals and added two assists. DeMichiei opened up the scoring about two and a half minutes into the game, then scored his other two tallies as part of the 11-0 scoring run.

“Andy made the simple play and the game came to him a little bit,” head coach Joe Amplo told GoMarquette.com. “He was the beneficiary of a lot of other guys doing a lot of little things right.”

Ryan McNamara, Kyran Clarke, Wagner and Jack Zerrillo each scored a pair for the Golden Eagles. Cole Blazer made eight saves before being pulled to give time to Jimmy Danaher and Chris Rolfing.

The victory moves the Golden Eagles to 3-2 entering BIG EAST play. Marquette has the week off before heading to Washington, D.C. to take on Georgetown March 25. The Hoyas (2-4) are having a disappointing season so far, but won their last two games against Robert Morris and Hobart.

“We know who we are and what we need to do to be who we are,” Amplo said of the team’s progress heading into BIG EAST play. “We’ve got to work hard for the next two weeks to prepare for a tough Georgetown team.”