Villanova comes back to defeat men’s lacrosse in overtime

Close Griffin Connor guards Villanova's Jake Froccaro. Photo by Wire Stock Photo Photo by Wire Stock Photo Griffin Connor guards Villanova's Jake Froccaro.

One-goal games are Marquette men’s lacrosse’s specialty, but when you play with fire, sometimes you get burned.

The Golden Eagles went cold for the final 19 minutes of the game, allowing Villanova to go on a three-goal run to down Marquette in overtime, 10-9.

Christian Cuccinello, who scored four goals in the game, netted the game-winner with a minute and a half left in the extra frame. He was able to get a lane underneath long-stick midfielder Colin Riehl at goal-line extended and beat goalie Cole Blazer inside.

The loss snaps Marquette’s four-game win streak and pushes the Golden Eagles to 1-1 in the BIG EAST. Marquette had beaten the Wildcats in three straight games, including last year’s BIG EAST tournament semifinal.

Marquette got out to a quick start, scoring the first three goals of the game in the first five minutes. Cuccinello got Villanova back in the game with two of his own, and the teams alternated runs for the rest of the first half. Marquette went into the locker room with a 7-5 lead.

Villanova started the second half with goals from Timmy Hardy and Cuccinello, but Marquette once again extended its lead to two with goals from Andy DeMichiei and Ryan McNamara. However, that’s when the Golden Eagles offense went cold. Villanova’s Jack Curran scored two straight, including the equalizer with four and a half minutes remaining.

The offense wasn’t without chances either. The Golden Eagles held the ball for the final minute of regulation, with John Wagner and McNamara both getting shots off. McNamara’s shot came in the final seconds, but strong defense from the Wildcats kept him far outside.

Zack Melillo won the first faceoff of overtime for Marquette, but an errant pass in front of the net gave Villanova possession.

Joe Dunn and Kyran Clarke each scored a pair for the Golden Eagles. Wagner, DeMichiei, McNamara, Grant Preisler and Melillo each scored once. Blazer made eight saves between the pipes.

Marquette returns to Milwaukee for the Golden Eagles’ first outdoor home game of the season Saturday. Marquette will host St. John’s at the main field at Valley Fields at 1 p.m.