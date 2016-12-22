The student news site of Marquette University

Battle of the bands submission rules

Lily Wellen, General Manager • December 22, 2016Leave a Comment

Battle of the Bands logo by Ian Schrank

A long time ago, Marquette Radio used to have a battle of the bands competition. We decided to bring it back this year, so we are calling all bands, no matter what genre you are, to try to be a part of the competition at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

We have plenty of prizes in store. You will get to open for Marquette Radio’s spring concert and for Tigernite at Tonic Tavern. You will have your own 414 Music Live show with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Lastly, your band will be featured on Milwaukee’s Breaking and Entering blog.

The competition will be judged by local Milwaukee music experts as well as a fan vote. More details on that later to come.

Send us a video of your songs uploaded to YouTube. Send an email to the general manager Lily Wellen at lillian.wellen@marquette.edu with subject line “BOTB SUBMISSION – (band name)” and the body of the email containing member information (everyone’s name, what they play, etc.). Social media links for your group are also recommended.

Along with the video, there is a $10 submission fee. You can discuss with Lily Wellen how you plan on paying for it.

Submissions are due to Lily Wellen by 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Eight to 10 bands will make it through to the competition and those results will be announced Feb. 13.

