The Meladies explain their arranging process

Ian Schrank, Radio Assistant General Manager • December 14, 2016

The Meladies perform in their Fall 2016 concert. Photo by Timothy LaRose

Audio Content Director Josh Kujawinski got to sit down with Krystal Morales of the Meladies, Marquette’s all-female a capella group. Morales explains the process of selecting music, arranging songs, and performing in an a capella group.

You can follow the Meladies on Facebook and Twitter, and you can check out their new album with the Naturals and the Gold n’ Blues “Sing Out Ahoya.”

