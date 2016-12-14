The Meladies explain their arranging process
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Audio Content Director Josh Kujawinski got to sit down with Krystal Morales of the Meladies, Marquette’s all-female a capella group. Morales explains the process of selecting music, arranging songs, and performing in an a capella group.
You can follow the Meladies on Facebook and Twitter, and you can check out their new album with the Naturals and the Gold n’ Blues “Sing Out Ahoya.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.